 Crossbow Incident Leads to Arrest in Newark

Information Sought on Man in Connection with Glastonbury Festival Sexual Assaults

Evacuations after fire at Lewisham restaurant 'with no working smoke alarms'

City of London Police Appeal for Information on Assault Suspect

UK Home Office Targets Hundreds of Employers in Crackdown on Illegal Working

Crossbow Incident Leads to Arrest in Newark

In a startling incident on London Road, Newark, a 29-year-old man has been arrested following reports of a teenager being threatened with a crossbow. The event, which occurred on Friday afternoon, has raised concerns about the presence of dangerous weapons in public spaces.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to the scene on Friday, August 23, 2024, around 4:00 PM BST, responding to reports of a 17-year-old who had fallen from his moped. Upon arrival, officers found the young rider on the ground, suffering from non-life-threatening leg injuries.

The situation took a serious turn when police received additional information suggesting that the teenager’s fall was not accidental. Reports indicated that the boy had been threatened with a crossbow, causing him to lose control of his moped.

In response to the potential weapon threat, armed policing officers were quickly dispatched to the scene. Following a thorough search of the area, authorities identified and apprehended a 29-year-old man. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Inspector Alice Bartle of Nottinghamshire Police commented on the incident, stating, “Thankfully, the rider involved in this incident wasn’t more seriously hurt after coming off his moped, having reportedly been threatened with a crossbow.

Inspector Bartle emphasized the seriousness of the situation, adding, “There is absolutely no excuse for anyone to carry an offensive weapon of this nature in a public setting.

The police are continuing their investigation and have called for public assistance. We are still in the process of investigating this incident, so we would ask anyone who saw what happened or has any other information to get in touch with us,” Inspector Bartle said.

Individuals with information about the incident are encouraged to contact the police via 101, quoting incident 491 of 23 August 2024. Alternatively, anonymous reports can be made to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

