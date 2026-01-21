A 46-year-old man from Crowborough has been slammed with a 13-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to a string of serious child sex offences.

Ray Lombard, from Croft Road, got his brutal comeuppance at Lewes Crown Court on 15 January 2026 following disturbing charges linked to the sexual exploitation of children.

Shocking Crimes Unveiled

Producing and possessing child abuse material

Inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity

Arranging and facilitating child sex offences

Sussex Police revealed Lombard was caught after accessing vile child abuse images online. The grim investigation exposed that he livestreamed abuse, paid perpetrators abroad, and discussed paedophilia in chilling detail.

More than 5,000 abusive images were found across multiple devices seized by cops, including the worst Category A and B material and extreme pornographic content. Screen recordings proved he streamed live child sexual abuse.

Paid to Exploit a Vulnerable Child

The darkest detail? Lombard admitted paying a vulnerable Ukrainian woman to make abuse material involving her daughter, aged under five.

He was arrested on 19 March 2024, then charged on 12 March 2025 with a catalogue of horrific offences. His guilty plea at Lewes Crown Court on 31 October 2025 sealed his fate.

The judge also ordered all seized devices destroyed, with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order to follow.

Police Speak Out on Online Danger

“These crimes represent a profound abuse of trust and a complete disregard for the safety, dignity and wellbeing of some of the most vulnerable members of society,” said Detective Sergeant David Rose of Sussex Police’s Online Child Abuse Team.

The force stressed ongoing efforts to catch offenders, disrupt online abuse, and arm parents with vital safety info.

If you worry about online risks, seek official advice and support now.