Crowborough Rallies Against Home Office Asylum Plan for Army Camp

For the fifth weekend running, Crowborough residents have hit the streets to protest the Government’s plan to house up to 600 male asylum seekers at a local army camp on the outskirts of East Sussex. Waving Union Jacks and clutching placards despite miserable weather, locals vow their fight is far from over. Campaigners have already raised over £50,000 to mount a legal challenge against the scheme.

Local Council and Community Rally Behind Cadets

In a rare show of unity, the local council unanimously rejected the Home Office plans back in November. But Whitehall pressed ahead anyway, forcing teenage cadets to vacate the site. The Ministry of Defence ordered the No8 Detachment to “cease all activity” citing safety concerns – a bitter blow for a youth group that has been part of the community for decades.

Deputy Council Leader Rachel Millward slammed the Government’s “completely mishandled plan,” saying, “They failed to listen, communicate or plan. Losing the cadets is heartbreaking.”

Furious Locals Ready to Step Up the Heat

Builder and dad of two, Darren Corner, lives just a mile from the camp and promised: “We’re not going anywhere. We’ll get louder and bigger and they’ll have to scrap their plans. We’ll fight this all the way.”

Service manager Gary, who’s helped organise the protests, said: “Everyone’s scared. Even the rain hasn’t stopped us showing up.”

Local resident Debbie Green called the plans “sickening,” adding, “We don’t want 500 male migrants dumped here. It’s not fair to us or them.” She’s already spent £2,000 beefing up home security and sees no let-up in the protests.

Home Office Defends Military Sites Despite Backlash

The Home Office insists military sites like the Crowborough camp are vital for curbing illegal migration, claiming their use is part of wider reforms. Officials say they’ll “accelerate” progress once the sites are deemed “fully operational and safe,” downplaying community anger.

At the end of September, over 36,000 asylum seekers were housed in military or similar facilities – part of a Government strategy to replace costly hotel accommodation. Yet every such move sparks fierce local opposition, especially when large groups of single men are involved.

Community Divisions Mirror National Debate

Crowborough’s protests echo wider tensions over asylum policy, immigration, and community safety. Supporters of the protests view their actions as legitimate pushesback against unwanted Government moves. Meanwhile, critics accuse them of xenophobia, insisting asylum seekers must be accommodated somewhere.

The eviction of youth cadets to make room for asylum seekers has struck a raw nerve locally. The image of British kids losing their space fuels the protest narrative and emotional backlash.

As hundreds of asylum seekers await placements, the Government faces an almost impossible balancing act – with every new site courting fierce resistance.

But for now, Crowborough’s determined protesters show no sign of backing down.