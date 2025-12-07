Watch Live

£50K Fund raiser Crowborough Rallies Against Home Office Asylum Plan for Army Camp

  • Updated: 20:48
  • , 7 December 2025
Crowborough Rallies Against Home Office Asylum Plan for Army Camp

For the fifth weekend running, Crowborough residents have hit the streets to protest the Government’s plan to house up to 600 male asylum seekers at a local army camp on the outskirts of East Sussex. Waving Union Jacks and clutching placards despite miserable weather, locals vow their fight is far from over. Campaigners have already raised over £50,000 to mount a legal challenge against the scheme.

Local Council and Community Rally Behind Cadets

In a rare show of unity, the local council unanimously rejected the Home Office plans back in November. But Whitehall pressed ahead anyway, forcing teenage cadets to vacate the site. The Ministry of Defence ordered the No8 Detachment to “cease all activity” citing safety concerns – a bitter blow for a youth group that has been part of the community for decades.

Deputy Council Leader Rachel Millward slammed the Government’s “completely mishandled plan,” saying, “They failed to listen, communicate or plan. Losing the cadets is heartbreaking.”

Furious Locals Ready to Step Up the Heat

Builder and dad of two, Darren Corner, lives just a mile from the camp and promised: “We’re not going anywhere. We’ll get louder and bigger and they’ll have to scrap their plans. We’ll fight this all the way.”

Service manager Gary, who’s helped organise the protests, said: “Everyone’s scared. Even the rain hasn’t stopped us showing up.”

Local resident Debbie Green called the plans “sickening,” adding, “We don’t want 500 male migrants dumped here. It’s not fair to us or them.” She’s already spent £2,000 beefing up home security and sees no let-up in the protests.

Home Office Defends Military Sites Despite Backlash

The Home Office insists military sites like the Crowborough camp are vital for curbing illegal migration, claiming their use is part of wider reforms. Officials say they’ll “accelerate” progress once the sites are deemed “fully operational and safe,” downplaying community anger.

At the end of September, over 36,000 asylum seekers were housed in military or similar facilities – part of a Government strategy to replace costly hotel accommodation. Yet every such move sparks fierce local opposition, especially when large groups of single men are involved.

Community Divisions Mirror National Debate

Crowborough’s protests echo wider tensions over asylum policy, immigration, and community safety. Supporters of the protests view their actions as legitimate pushesback against unwanted Government moves. Meanwhile, critics accuse them of xenophobia, insisting asylum seekers must be accommodated somewhere.

The eviction of youth cadets to make room for asylum seekers has struck a raw nerve locally. The image of British kids losing their space fuels the protest narrative and emotional backlash.

As hundreds of asylum seekers await placements, the Government faces an almost impossible balancing act – with every new site courting fierce resistance.

But for now, Crowborough’s determined protesters show no sign of backing down.

Recommended for you

Powerful 7.0 Quake Rocks Alaska-Canada Border Wilderness Powerful 7.0 Earthquake Shakes Remote Alaska-Canada Border
MAJOR QUAKE Powerful 7.0 Quake Rocks Alaska-Canada Border Wilderness Powerful 7.0 Earthquake Shakes Remote Alaska-Canada Border

BREAKING

Massive Blaze at Old Ritz Ballroom Sparks Chaos in Brighouse
MAJOR BLAZE Brighouse’s Iconic Ritz Ballroom Engulfed in Flames – Firefighters Battle Blaze
Have You Seen Sydney? Maidstone Man Missing
POLICE VERY CONCERNED Have You Seen Sydney? Maidstone Man Missing
Dorset Police Officers Found Guilty of Gross Misconduct Over Offensive WhatsApp Messages
TRAGIC END Elderly Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Several Cars in Tragic Night-Time Crash

Must READ

Wiltshire Police rubbish Terror threat as HQ Declared Safe Following Evacuation
MANHUNT Driver on the Run After Cyclist Left Fighting for Life Near Highworth
Three Year old Girl injured injued in Heathrow Incident
ARMED ROBBERY Three Year old Girl injured injued in Heathrow Incident
Man Caught After 15-Year-Old’s Coded 'Pizza' Call to Police
PIZZA CALL Man Caught After 15-Year-Old’s Coded ‘Pizza’ Call to Police
Migrant Convicted of Attempted Murder After Knife Attack on Neighbours in Sunderland
CHILLING ATTACK Migrant Convicted of Attempted Murder After Knife Attack on Neighbours in Sunderland
West Midlands Cop Under Scrutiny After Viral Arrest Video
VIRAL VID West Midlands Cop Under Scrutiny After Viral Arrest Video
Tragedy on A40: 87-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Hit
DIED AT SCENE Tragedy on A40: 87-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Hit
Over 700 Migrants Arrive in UK After Channel Crossings on Sunday, Marking Highest Figure Since Labour Took Power
RED TAPE 170 Terror-Linked Foreigners Stuck in UK Due to Human Rights Laws
HOUSE PARTY SCARE Chaos Erupts at Elm Park Party: One Stabbed, Several Collapse in Drug Scare
JAMS IN SHIPPING LANES Bananas and Avocados Lost at Sea After Containers Fall Off Ship Near Isle of Wight
Paedophile Groomer Jailed After Targeting Two Young Girls on Snapchat
SNAPCHAT GROOMER Paedophile Groomer Jailed After Targeting Two Young Girls on Snapchat

More For You

BREAKING

Charlton FC Mourns 'Headphones Norm'
TRAGIC SCENE First Picture Charlton FC Mourns ‘Headphones Norm’
Lamborghini Wrecked in Brutal Early-Morning Stabbing in Birmingham
KNIFE ATTACK Lamborghini Wrecked in Brutal Early-Morning Stabbing in Birmingham
Driver Flees After Cyclist Seriously Injured in Highworth Hit-and-Run
MANHUNT Driver Flees After Cyclist Seriously Injured in Highworth Hit-and-Run
Urgent: Teen Missing from Yapton
BRING HER HOME Urgent: Teen Missing from Yapton

More From UK News in Pictures

Yellow Weather Warning Issued For South Coast: Stay Safe This New Year's Eve!
YELLOW WEATHER WARNING UK Set for ‘Half a Month’s Rainfall’ as Four Days of Weather Warnings Hit
Shop Worker Jailed for Offering Vape in Shocking Teen Sex Bid
SICK DEAL Shop Worker Jailed for Offering Vape in Shocking Teen Sex Bid
Have You Seen Lucy Dean? Cleveland Police Issue Urgent Appeal
FIND LUCY Have You Seen Lucy Dean? Cleveland Police Issue Urgent Appeal
Tragedy Strikes Edenderry: Young Boy and Woman in 60s Die in House Blaze
TWO DEAD Tragedy Strikes Edenderry: Young Boy and Woman in 60s Die in House Blaze
Urgent Appeal: Missing Man Gary Finnimore Spotted Last Near Looe
FIND HIM Urgent Appeal: Missing Man Gary Finnimore Spotted Last Near Looe
Police Launch Hunt After Pepper Spray Attack at Heathrow Terminal 3

BREAKING

MANHUNT CONTINUES Police Launch Hunt After Pepper Spray Attack at Heathrow Terminal 3
Armed Police Swarm Heathrow After Pepper Spray Chaos – Major Travel Disruption Hits Terminal 3
CHEMICAL ATTACK AT HEATHROW Armed Police Swarm Heathrow After Pepper Spray Chaos – Major Travel Disruption Hits Terminal 3
People rushed hospital after 'substance sprayed in assault' at Heathrow Airport
AIRPORT LOCKDOWN People rushed hospital after ‘substance sprayed in assault’ at Heathrow Airport
MAJOR INCIDENT Chaos at Heathrow: Major Armed Police Incident Sparks Lockdown
Heathrow Airport in Police Locks Down Amid Critical Incident
LOCKDOWN Heathrow Airport in Police Lock Down Amid Critical Incident
Body Found in Search for Missing 79-Year-Old Woman Near University
TRAGIC END Body Found in Search for Missing 79-Year-Old Woman Near University
At Least 23 Dead, Including Tourists, in Fiery Goa Nightclub Blaze
NIGHTLCUB BLAZE At Least 23 Dead, Including Tourists, in Fiery Goa Nightclub Blaze
Twisted Attack Leaves Victim Traumatized
HORRIC ATTACK Twisted Attack Leaves Victim Traumatized
Man Wanted in London Over Serious Restraining Order Breach
DO NOT APPROACH Man Wanted in London Over Serious Restraining Order Breach
Massive Blaze at Old Ritz Ballroom Sparks Chaos in Brighouse
Massive Blaze at Old Ritz Ballroom Sparks Chaos in Brighouse
Shock and Outrage as Lifesaving Defibrillator Stolen in Morden
SCUMBAGS Shock and Outrage as Lifesaving Defibrillator Stolen in Morden

More From UKNIP

Body Found at Popular Beauty Spot in Search for Missing Man
BODY FOUND Body Found at Popular Beauty Spot in Search for Missing Man
Uninsured Lorry Seized After Breaking Down in Pershore
SNATCHED Uninsured Lorry Seized After Breaking Down in Pershore
Custard Chaos! Four Arrested After Crown Jewels Custard Splash
FOUR ARRESTED Custard Chaos! Four Arrested After Crown Jewels Custard Splash
Illegal Migrant Convicted of Child Sex Crimes Swallows Vape Battery to Sabotage Deportation
DESPERATE EFFORTS Illegal Migrant Convicted of Child Sex Crimes Swallows Vape Battery to Sabotage Deportation