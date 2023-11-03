Croydon ‘attack’ leaves man, 50, needing brain surgery

Police were called to Canterbury Road in Croydon at about 17:47hrs on Thursday 2 November following reports that a man had been found with serious injuries.

On arrival officers located a male with serious head injuries. He has been taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a life threatening condition.

The man’s next of kin have been notified.

A crime scene has been put in place at the location and urgent enquiries are ongoing.

At this early stage no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD5601/2Nov.