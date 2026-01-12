Cyclist Killed in Bristol Crash as Man Arrested

A cyclist has died following a serious collision with a car in Bristol, prompting a police investigation and the arrest of a man in his twenties.

Fatal Collision in Bedminster

Avon & Somerset Police said officers were called to North Street, in Bedminster, shortly after 12.30pm on Sunday, 11 January, following reports of a collision involving a cyclist and a car.

Despite the rapid response of emergency services and efforts by members of the public at the scene, the cyclist was sadly pronounced dead. Police confirmed that the victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Man Arrested Following Crash

A man aged in his twenties has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene, and driving while unfit. He remains in police custody while enquiries continue.

Road closures were put in place along North Street for several hours as collision investigators carried out a detailed examination of the scene.

Appeal for Witnesses and Footage

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured relevant dashcam, doorbell, or CCTV footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 5226009040.

Police thanked the public for their patience while investigations continue and reiterated their condolences to the family and friends of the cyclist at this difficult time.