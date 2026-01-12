Dad Admits Manslaughter of Baby Son in Shocking Stafford Case

Father Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter

Gareth Stark, 38, from Stafford, has admitted manslaughter following the death of his three-month-old baby son, Leon Stark. The chilling guilty plea came at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday, 12 January.

Stark also pleaded guilty to battery in connection with the case.

Tragic Death of Baby Leon

Little Leon was rushed to hospital on 12 October 2023 after falling seriously ill at their Stafford home. Despite medical efforts, baby Leon passed away on 20 October 2023.

Police investigations revealed Leon suffered a severe head injury inflicted by his father, Gareth Stark.

Police React to Heartbreaking Case

“This is a truly tragic case, and our thoughts remain with everyone affected by Leon’s death,” said Detective Inspector Lisa Holland of Staffordshire Police’s Major Investigations Department. “We will continue to work with our partners to protect children from harm, safeguard them, and prevent tragic cases like this one.”

Sentencing Date Pending

Stark is set to be sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on a date yet to be confirmed. The community waits for justice in this heartbreaking loss.