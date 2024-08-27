 Dagenham Flat Block Fire: More Than 200 Firefighters Rescue Over 80 Residents as Investigation Begins

Dagenham Flat Block Fire: More Than 200 Firefighters Rescue Over 80 Residents as Investigation Begins

A devastating fire engulfed a block of flats in Dagenham, east London, overnight, prompting a significant emergency response. More than 200 firefighters were involved in a “significant search and rescue operation” that saw over 80 people evacuated from their homes, including children. A further 20 residents were rescued from the burning building by firefighters after what has been described as a “significant building failure.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the blaze on Freshwater Road at 2:44 a.m. The fire quickly spread throughout the entire building, affecting scaffolding and the roof. By the time the fire was brought under control, 225 firefighters and 45 fire engines had been deployed to the scene. The fire was declared a “major incident” by emergency services, which has since been stood down.

Speaking on Monday afternoon, Assistant Commissioner Patrick Goulbourne of the LFB confirmed that everyone had been accounted for and that the fire was under control. “This was a very, very dynamic incident,” he said. “It’s going to require a very complex investigation, not only to get to its cause, but to get to an understanding of the fire spread.”

Known Fire Safety Issues and Cladding Concerns

The block, described as a mixed-use residential and commercial building, was already known to have “a number of fire safety issues,” according to the London Fire Brigade. The building had been undergoing remedial work to remove non-compliant cladding on the fifth and sixth floors, and scaffolding had been erected for the purpose. A fire enforcement notice had been issued in April 2023, highlighting concerns over emergency routes and exits.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has begun, and one of the key aspects will be determining the role, if any, that the cladding played in the fire’s rapid spread. When asked how big a part the cladding played in the incident, Mr Goulbourne said it was too early to draw conclusions, but it would be a focal point of the investigation.

Resident Accounts: A Night of Terror

For many residents, the night was a nightmare. Irina Vasile, 46, who lived on the second floor, described the chaos as she and her partner were woken by smoke and forced to flee their apartment. “We didn’t grab anything – we lost everything,” she said. “We are scared, frightened to be on the street starting from zero.”

Fourth-floor resident Sam Ogbeide recounted the panic in the stairwell as residents, some of whom were still in their nightwear, tried to escape the smoke-filled building. “I’ve never experienced something like this in my life,” he said. “Everything is gone. I don’t know what to do.”

Several residents also reported that they did not hear fire alarms during the evacuation. Kasia Stantke, who has lived in the building for six years, said she was woken by banging and saw flames climbing up to her balcony. She added that she did not hear any fire alarms going off and described the experience as “terrifying.”

Additional Fire in Blackwall

As firefighters were battling the blaze in Dagenham, 70 firefighters were dispatched to a second fire across London, in Blackwall. The fire broke out in a 45-storey building, affecting a flat and balcony on the 25th floor. While this incident produced a large amount of smoke, no injuries were reported.

Statements from Officials

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper issued a statement following the fire, expressing her thoughts for those affected. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan praised the quick response of the London Fire Brigade and urged residents to follow advice from authorities, including keeping windows closed due to the smoke.

A rest centre has been set up at Becontree Heath Leisure Centre to assist displaced residents, and the fire brigade and local authorities will continue to support the community as investigations proceed.

Looking Forward

The investigation into the cause of the fire and the role of the building’s fire safety measures, including the cladding, will be crucial in the coming days. With questions surrounding the building’s compliance with fire safety regulations, the incident has reignited concerns over flammable cladding and building regulations, a sensitive issue in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

As the community begins to recover from the traumatic event, local authorities and emergency services will remain on hand to provide support.

