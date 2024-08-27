 Dagenham Residents Devastated After “Nightmare” Fire Destroys Flat Block

By visiting our site, you agree to our privacy policy regarding cookies, tracking statistics, etc.

UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Information is sought after a man was reported missing from Canterbury

Superyacht Captain Under Investigation Following Fatal Sinking Off Sicily

‘No Whites’ Graffiti in Birmingham Investigated by Police

Dagenham Flat Block Fire: More Than 200 Firefighters Rescue Over 80 Residents as Investigation Begins

Dagenham Residents Devastated After “Nightmare” Fire Destroys Flat Block

Home Breaking Dagenham Residents Devastated After “Nightmare” Fire Destroys Flat Block

Dagenham Residents Devastated After “Nightmare” Fire Destroys Flat Block

written by Home Of Uk News In Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Dagenham Residents Devastated After “nightmare” Fire Destroys Flat Block

Residents of a block of flats in Dagenham, east London, are grappling with the aftermath of a devastating fire that broke out early Monday morning, leaving many feeling like they have “lost everything.” The blaze, which engulfed the entire multi-storey building, prompted a massive response from the London Fire Brigade (LFB), with 40 fire engines and around 225 firefighters called to the scene.

All residents have been accounted for, but the fire has left more than 80 people displaced, and many have lost their homes and possessions in the tragedy.

A Night of Terror

The fire broke out at approximately 2:44 a.m. on Freshwater Road, affecting the entire block, including scaffolding and the roof. Twenty people were rescued by firefighters in a significant search-and-rescue operation, while more than 80 residents were evacuated to safety.

Irina Vasile, a 46-year-old healthcare assistant who lived on the second floor, described the incident as a “nightmare.” Speaking from Becontree Heath Leisure Centre, where residents have been relocated, she recounted how she was woken by her partner around 3 a.m. and found dense smoke filling her apartment.

“(There was) such a dense smoke all over the apartment. When we wanted to open the window, another smoke hit our face, on the throat and the eyes,” Vasile said. We didn’t grab nothing – we lost everything.”

Dagenham Residents Devastated After “nightmare” Fire Destroys Flat Block
Major Fire Engulfs Dagenham Block Of Flats: 225 Firefighters Respond, Residents Evacuated

Like many others, Vasile expressed her fear and uncertainty. We are scared, frightened to be on the street starting from zero,” she added, emphasizing the emotional toll the fire has taken on her and her partner.

Accounts of Desperation

Sam Ogbeide, a resident of the fourth floor, described the harrowing experience of trying to escape the fire. He told reporters how smoke was pouring into his apartment and how he coughed up “black” soot from the smoke. “Everything is gone. I don’t know what to do,” Ogbeide said, echoing the sentiments of many of his neighbours.

Ogbeide and other residents recalled how chaotic the evacuation was, with people fleeing in panic, some of them not even fully dressed. “I’ve never experienced something like this in my life,” he said, describing the terrifying scene in the building’s stairwell.

Dagenham Residents Devastated After “nightmare” Fire Destroys Flat Block
dagenham residents devastated after “nightmare” fire destroys flat block

Cladding Concerns and Investigation

The property was undergoing “remedial” work to remove and replace non-compliant cladding on the fifth and sixth floors. Many residents expressed frustration and anger that the cladding had not been removed sooner, citing the Grenfell Tower fire as a painful reminder of the dangers posed by flammable materials.

Emmanuelle Perraud, 54, who escaped the fire with her daughter and sister, expressed her concerns about the building’s cladding. I’m angry and concerned that the cladding hadn’t been removed faster,” Perraud said, adding that residents had complained about the scaffolding that had surrounded the building for months.

Dagenham Residents Devastated After “nightmare” Fire Destroys Flat Block
major fire engulfs dagenham block of flats: 225 firefighters respond, residents evacuated

Perraud also pointed out the lack of fire safety measures, including sprinklers, and noted that she did not hear any smoke alarms except for her own battery-operated device. “None of us could see a thing and we couldn’t breathe which was the scariest thing,” she said.

Investigation Underway

An investigation into the cause of the fire has begun, with Assistant Commissioner Patrick Goulbourne of the London Fire Brigade confirming that the role of cladding will be a key focus of the inquiry. The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) has already highlighted the incident as another example of the “national scandal of flammable cladding and deregulation in the building industry.

Dagenham Residents Devastated After “nightmare” Fire Destroys Flat Block
dagenham residents devastated after “nightmare” fire destroys flat block

Emergency Response

The LFB declared a major incident due to the scale of the fire, which was eventually brought under control by 11:13 a.m. Firefighters used drones and turntable ladders to assess the situation and deliver water onto the fire from above. London Ambulance Service treated four people at the scene, with two of them requiring hospitalization.

Dagenham Residents Devastated After “nightmare” Fire Destroys Flat Block
dagenham residents devastated after “nightmare” fire destroys flat block

Residents displaced by the fire are being supported by London Fire Brigade officers, community support teams, and local authorities at the Beacontree Health and Leisure Centre.

As the investigation continues, the community is left grappling with the devastating impact of the fire and the difficult road to recovery ahead.

Post Views: 8

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

READ NEXT:

Two people have been charged in connection with the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge protests
Man arrested after failing to stop for police in Tunbridge Wells
Pubs in England and Wales Granted Extension for Selling Takeaway Drinks
As police continue to crack down on repeat offenders, a prolific shoplifter has been jailed and barred from a number of local stores
Three men have received custodial sentences at Belfast Crown Court
Fundraiser Launched to Support Lucy Connolly in Legal Battle Over Social Media Post
Notting Hill Carnival: Three Stabbings, 90 Arrests Amid Celebrations
Breaking

Man Jailed for Nine Years in Child Sexual Exploitation Case

Car Crime Wave Continues in Sunderland as Another Vehicle Stolen
Concerns Rise as Elderly Drivers Remain on Roads Until Age 107, Sparking DVSA Medical Review
TUI Group Under Fire: Celebrities and Animal Rights Advocates Demand End to Captive Dolphin Entertainment
Deadly Shipwreck Off Yemen Coast Claims at Least 13 Lives
Channel 4 Commissions “Slaying at Sycamore Gap” from Candour Productions
Half a Tonne of Cocaine Seized from Rubber Dinghy on Sussex Beach, Five Men Arrested
Breaking

Senior PSNI Detective Sues BBC and MLA Over Katie Simpson Documentary Comments

Man Arrested Following Suspicious Incident in Paisley
Ted Lasso Rumored to Return for Season 4, Fans React with Excitement and Nerves
Late-Night Blaze at Pinden Recycling Centre Draws Over 20 Firefighters
Hamas Launches Rocket Attack on Tel Aviv, Israel
Body Found in Gateshead, Investigation Underway
Deadly Landslide Claims 10 Lives in Ethiopia’s Amhara Region
Met Office Issues Update on ‘Toxic Cloud’ Sweeping Over Parts of the UK
Craig David Surprises Notting Hill Carnival Revellers with Street Performance of ‘7 Days’
Breaking

Syrian National Charged with Terrorism in Deadly German Festival Stabbing

Breaking

Lifeboat Crews Respond to Capsized Boat Incident Near Sandown Pier: Two Children Safely Rescued

Prison Service Safely Resolves Incident Involving Six Young Offenders at HMP/YOI Feltham
Ministry of Justice Confirms Incident Involving Six Prisoners Under Investigation at HMYOI Feltham
Riot Situation Erupts involving Six Prisoners at HMP Feltham Young Offenders Institution in West London
Teen Charged in Assault on Elderly Woman in Cardenden
Body of Man Discovered in Search for Missing Chris Koppany
Tears and Tributes for Brave Leicestershire Police Dog Who Died in the Line of Duty
Single Post Template

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Ten Fire Engines Sent to Tackle High Rise Blaze on the Isle of Dogs
London Ambulance Service Responds to Major Fire in Dagenham: Four Treated at the Scene, Two Hospitalised
Over 250 Firefighters called to building blaze in Dagenham
Major Incident Declared Following Fire in Cladded Building in Dagenham, East London
Kent Police Seize Vehicle from Uninsured Provisional Driver on the Isle of Sheppey
Understanding Council Tax Reduction: Who Is Eligible and How to Apply
Breaking

Escaped Prisoner Sentenced for Planned Blackpool Bank Attack Inspired by Netflix Documentary

Breaking

Urgent Appeal: Police Continue Search for Missing Justyna and Her Child

Breaking

Firefighters Tackle Harlesden Shop Fire Caused by Lithium Battery in Vape

Breaking

Energy Price Cap Rise Sparks Concern as Questions Over Ofgems CEOs Salary Peak

RECOMMENDED

Sex Offenders Register Reaches Over 68,000 in England and Wales: Parents Urged to Be Vigilant
Vandals Target Worcester Waddle Penguin
HMP Sudbury’s Revolving Door: Another Convict Flees as Escapes Rise
French Authorities Launch Terrorism Investigation Following Synagogue Arson Attack
Police Arrest Suspect in Germany Festival Stabbings, Terror Motives ‘Cannot Be Ruled Out’
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Arrested by French Police at Paris Airport
Breaking

Sacked BBC Presenter Jermaine Jenas Admits to ‘Inappropriate Messages’ and ‘Letting Family Down’

Breaking

SEC Awards $98 Million to Whistleblowers in Major Enforcement Action

Breaking

Man Arrested After Woman Stabbed in North Belfast Home Invasion

Breaking

Large Grass Fire Erupts at Ingrebourne Hill Country Park

Breaking

Taxi Driver Robbed at Knifepoint in Easterhouse: Police Appeal for Witnesses

Breaking

Local Woman Identified in Gateshead Murder Case, Suspect Charged

Breaking

Pinball Republic Reopens at New Croydon Location

Breaking

Teenager Sentenced for Frenzied Attack at Sheffield School

Breaking

Violent Disorder in Southport Leads to 3-Year Jail Sentence

Breaking

Jeremy Clarkson Bans Keir Starmer from His New Pub

Breaking

Woman Fighting for Her Life After Fall Near South Foreland Lighthouse in Kent