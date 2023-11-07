Dame Caroline Dinenage Welcomes Government’s New Agenda Set Out in King’s Speech

Dame Caroline Dinenage, Member of Parliament for Gosport, has expressed her support for the new government agenda outlined in the King’s Speech and highlighted the positive impact it will have on the people of Gosport, Stubbington, Lee on the Solent, and Hill Head.
The Government’s recent announcement unveils plans to deliver a brighter future for the United Kingdom, presenting the legislation that will be enacted during the upcoming parliamentary session. The State Opening of Parliament marks the commencement of a new parliamentary term, and the King’s Speech provides an overview of the government’s legislative priorities for this session.
The legislation is set to focus on four key areas:
1.
Growing the Economy: This involves introducing bills aimed at safeguarding energy security, securing the benefits of Brexit, and establishing a suitable framework for technology companies to thrive and expand within the UK. 2.
Strengthening Society: The government plans to protect the health of young individuals, support private renters and landlords, and combat antisemitism. Notably, this includes the introduction of the Holocaust Memorial Bill, which aims to construct a national Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre in central London. 3.
Keeping People Safe: Ensuring that law enforcement agencies possess the necessary powers, criminals face appropriate penalties, and society is shielded from terrorism. This includes the Sentencing Bill and the Criminal Justice Bill, which grant enhanced powers to the police to maintain public safety. 4.
Promoting National Interests: This involves backing the Armed Forces, offering support to Ukraine, and addressing future challenges such as climate change and artificial intelligence.
Dame Caroline Dinenage stated, “This speech reflects the priorities of my constituents in Gosport, Hill Head, Stubbington, and Lee on the Solent. It includes measures to bolster the economy, promote growth, bring down inflation, improve national security, and enhance our healthcare.”
She further added, “From commitments to phase out smoking, introduce a new educational standard, leasehold reforms, and tougher sentencing, I am sure that these long-term visions will ensure a more prosperous United Kingdom.”
The Prime Minister also shared his thoughts on the King’s Speech, emphasizing the government’s commitment to taking the necessary steps to address the country’s challenges and build a better future for the UK. He highlighted the importance of making long-term decisions and stated that the government would introduce bills to strengthen society, improve community safety, and instill pride in the nation.
The King’s Speech marks a significant step in the government’s efforts to chart a course for the country’s progress and prosperity.
