DANGER TO LIFE 'Danger to Life' Amber Warning Hits UK as Storm Bram Approaches

  Updated: 07:26
  9 December 2025
The Met Office has issued a severe amber warning with Storm Bram set to batter the UK in hours, bringing flooding, 90mph winds, and heavy rain. Some exposed areas could see up to 100mm of rain, sparking dangerous floods and travel chaos.

Storm Bram to Slam UK with Torrential Rain and Gale-Force Winds

The Southwest, especially Devon and Cornwall, face an amber alert for heavy rainfall and flooding from Monday night into Tuesday. Forecasters expect 50-75mm of rain within nine hours, with up to 100mm in the most exposed spots.

Localised flooding is likely across South West England and Wales, with saturated ground making travel delays almost certain. The Environment Agency has issued 12 flood alerts and 68 warnings across vulnerable areas.

Gale Warnings for Scotland and Irish Sea Coasts

Scotland is also under amber alert for “danger to life” gale-force winds, particularly in the Highlands and north-west regions. Gusts could reach 90mph, especially along the Irish Sea coasts.

The Met Office warns that flying debris may cause serious harm, and power cuts are likely. Coastal roads and homes could be hit by large waves and flooding, urging residents to prepare for emergencies.

Met Office Urges Caution as Travel Disruption Looms

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Holley said: “Many parts of the UK are likely to see spells of rain which, given saturated ground, could lead to flooding and delays to road and rail travel.”

He added: “Strong winds are expected, particularly in northern and western areas. We are closely monitoring developments and may update warnings as the situation evolves.”

The forecaster also issued a yellow warning from 3pm Tuesday to 10am Wednesday, forewarning half a month’s worth of rain will fall across parts of the country.

How to Stay Safe Amid Flooding

  1. Check local flood advice here.
  2. Keep mobile devices charged.
  3. Move vehicles outside flood zones.
  4. Prepare emergency flood kits for your home or business.
  5. Raise valuables and important documents to higher ground.
  6. Turn off gas, water, and electricity supplies if flooding occurs.

If trapped by floodwater, go to the highest safe level, avoid attics, only go to roofs if necessary, and call 999.

Festive Plans Hit by Wild Weather

Despite mild December temperatures, storms caused havoc at Christmas markets and forced Blackburn’s Championship game against Sheffield Wednesday to be abandoned after heavy rain turned the pitch to mud.

The Met Office warns December’s weather remains unsettled, with more low-pressure systems bringing wet and windy spells. It’s too early to predict Christmas weather with certainty, but updates will follow.

