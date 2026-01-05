Watch Live

DANGER TO LIFE 'Danger to Life' Warning as Britain Faces Bone-Chilling -10C Arctic Freeze

  Updated: 00:03
  6 January 2026
Schools Shut Across Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland

The Met Office has slammed out a ‘danger to life’ warning as the UK shivers through a brutal Arctic freeze. Temperatures plummeted to a shocking -10C overnight, with -4C already biting on the first day back after Christmas.

Up to 12 inches of snow is expected to hammer the country, causing widespread travel chaos and forcing hundreds of schools to shut their doors.

Amber Snow Alert Hits Northern Scotland

An amber warning for snow covers large swathes of Aberdeen and northern Scotland from 11am to 7pm Tuesday. The Met Office warns of likely travel disruptions, including rail cancellations and flight delays. Rural communities face possible isolation, power outages, and loss of services.

In Tulloch Bridge, residents brace themselves for a spine-tingling -10C freeze, while other spots like Altnaharra and Dumfries and Galloway report -9C and -8C respectively.

Schools Closed and Commutes in Chaos

  • Aberdeenshire schools will all stay shut tomorrow, with many others across Scotland also closed.
  • Northern Ireland is turning away pupils at 112 sites due to weather.
  • Multiple primary schools in East Sussex have announced snow days amid heating failures caused by the freeze.
  • Staffordshire and Midlands also report widespread closures.

Wales, Greater Manchester, and southwest England are under yellow snow and ice warnings, with the east coast facing icy travel threats. Untreated paths could be impassable.

Travel Warning: Take Extreme Care on the Roads

The RAC has urged drivers to slow down and carry essentials like warm clothes, flasks, and power banks. Spokesman Rod Dennis warns: “Consider delaying journeys until conditions improve. Allow extra time to de-ice vehicles and keep plenty of space on the road.”

Liverpool John Lennon Airport has shut its runway, causing flight cancellations and delays. ScotRail warns of disruptions between Aberdeen and Inverness.

Health Risks and Official Warnings

The UK Health Security Agency issued an amber cold health alert for England and advised vulnerable groups to stay cautious. Dr Agostinho Sousa said: “These temperatures increase risks of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections, especially for the elderly and those with health conditions.”

Met Office chief forecaster Matthew Lehnert warned snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches on high ground and a miserable week ahead with rain, sleet, and strong winds.

Prepare for a Week of Arctic Mayhem

Scottish Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop confirmed tough snow and icy conditions remain. Driver George Fiddes urged motorists to plan journeys carefully and expect delays.

The Arctic chill is set to grip the UK for the entire week ahead. The Met Office advises Brits to stay alert and travel safely.

