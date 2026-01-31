A reckless driver has been locked up and banned from the roads after causing a horrific crash near Nottingham Trent University. Muhammad Asim, 20, sped through a red light before smashing into another car, leaving three people seriously hurt.

Speeding BMW Hits Ford Fiesta at Midnight

Asim was caught on camera travelling at over double the 40mph speed limit just moments before the smash at 1:40am on 20 September 2024. His BMW ploughed into a Ford Fiesta turning off the A453 into College Drive, sending both cars spinning near the university’s Clifton campus.

Victims Left with Serious Injuries

A woman passenger in Asim’s BMW suffered a severe brain injury and multiple fractures. She is still undergoing rehabilitation.

The Fiesta’s driver and passenger, both 18 at the time, sustained multiple fractures including spinal injuries and internal damage.

Asim fled the scene but was caught over an hour later, found to be over the alcohol limit.

Jail Time and Driving Ban for Asim

Following a thorough investigation, Asim pled guilty to three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in November. On 30 January, Nottingham Crown Court sentenced him to three years and nine months in jail. After release, he faces a five-year driving ban and must pass a tough extended driving test to hit the road again.