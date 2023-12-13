Dangerous driver jailed after high-speed pursuit in Cardiff

Sakawat Hussain, 30, from Newport has been jailed following this high-speed pursuit through Splott, Cardiff.

PC Bruford commented:

“This was a highly dangerous pursuit where Hussain has brazenly driven dangerously through multiple red lights, the wrong way along a one-way street, and at speeds excessing 60mph before crashing into a wall.

“To drive in a manner like this through a residential area could’ve ended a lot worse and I am pleased no one else was hurt during this episode.”

At Cardiff Crown Court on December 7, Hussain was sentenced to ten months imprisonment and was disqualified from driving for three years and five months, after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drink driving and driving without insurance. Following the disqualification he will have to take an extended re-test before he can return to the roads.