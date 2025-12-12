Watch Live

HIT AND RUN Dangerous Driver Jailed for Five Years After Leaving Cyclist Seriously Injured

  • Updated: 00:46
  • , 12 December 2025
Dangerous Driver Jailed for Five Years After Leaving Cyclist Seriously Injured

 

Provisional Licence Holder’s Reckless Driving Lands Him Behind Bars

A 22-year-old provisional licence holder has been slammed with a five-year jail term after a shocking collision that left a cyclist fighting for his life.

The drama unfolded just before midnight on 28 July, when police rushed to Forest Road, off Humberstone Road, following reports that a red Audi A4 had struck a man riding an e-bike.

The cyclist, a man in his 20s, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers’ Sharp Work Cracks the Case

Two officers nearby quickly responded and found the red Audi A4 abandoned at the scene. They had spotted the car earlier on Victoria Road East, which helped piece the puzzle together.

Moments later, Rahul Singh approached officers at a nearby road closure and admitted he was the driver – despite only holding a provisional licence.

Singh was arrested and breathalysed, with tests revealing he was well over the drink-drive limit. CCTV footage uncovered the moment the Audi tried to overtake a vehicle around a bend – driving on the wrong side of the road – just before smashing into the cyclist.

Serious Charges and Strong Sentence

  • Causing serious injury by dangerous driving
  • Aggravated vehicle taking
  • Driving over the drink-drive limit
  • Driving without proper licence

On 31 July at Leicester Magistrates’ Court, Singh pleaded guilty to all charges. Today, at Leicester Crown Court, he was sentenced to five years behind bars, disqualified from driving for four and a half years, and ordered to pass an extended retest before regaining his licence.

Police Praise Family’s Strength and Promise Tough Justice

“Singh had no alternative but to plead guilty because of the evidence against him,” said Detective Constable Anna Andrew from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

“Extensive CCTV enquiries, phone analysis, and forensic investigation proved his reckless actions caused this horrific collision.”

“Adam, the victim, remains in hospital with severe life-changing injuries. I want to thank his family for their courage and dignity throughout this traumatic ordeal. They have fought tirelessly for justice.”

“We will not tolerate dangerous driving that puts innocent lives at risk. Law-abiding road users deserve to travel safely, and we will continue to bring offenders like Singh to justice.”

