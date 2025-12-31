Watch Live

Dangerous Driver Jailed for Life-Changing Moped Crash in Bilston

  • Updated: 13:22
  • , 31 December 2025
Dangerous Driver Jailed for Life-Changing Moped Crash in Bilston

A reckless driver who sped down the wrong side of the road before smashing into a moped rider has been locked up. The 48-year-old hit the woman with such force her helmet flew off, leaving her with serious, life-altering injuries.

Speeding BMW Driver Caught Red-Handed

Majinder Singh Virk was caught racing at 49-54mph on Moseley Road in Bilston at just after 1.50pm on 7 January. Overtaking cars dangerously on the wrong side, Virk lost control and slammed into the moped near Prouds Lane junction.

Victim Endures Life-Saving Treatment

The impact was so brutal the rider’s helmet came off. She needed urgent, life-saving treatment and still suffers from the severe injuries. Virk remained at the scene, and police’s serious collision investigation unit quickly confirmed his dangerous speed.

Justice Served: Three Years Behind Bars

Virk, from Norbury Road, Wolverhampton, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Last Monday (22 December), Birmingham Crown Court sentenced him to three years in prison. He is also banned from driving, ensuring he can’t hurt anyone else on the road.

