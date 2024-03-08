Gavin Bathurst-Shaw-Binning, 46, of Barons Way in Egham, Surrey, has been sentenced to nine years in prison for his reckless actions on the M3, which put numerous lives at risk.

Bathurst-Shaw-Binning was sentenced on March 6 for dangerous driving, criminal damage, and recklessly endangering the lives of three motorists. The court heard how he swerved in and out of lanes, intentionally rammed other vehicles, and exceeded speed limits before eventually crashing on the M3 near Junction 11 on June 16, 2023. The resulting chaos led to the closure of the motorway for several hours.

PC Beth Hill, who was involved in the investigation, emphasized the severity of Bathurst-Shaw-Binning’s actions, stating, “It is by sheer luck only that nobody was seriously injured during this spree of utterly reckless and dangerous driving by the defendant.” She added, “This caused complete mayhem on the motorway, and he has rightly been punished for his actions.

In addition to the nine-year prison sentence, Bathurst-Shaw-Binning also received a disqualification of 160 months, further underscoring the seriousness of his offences.

The sentencing serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by dangerous driving and highlights the importance of holding individuals accountable for their actions on the road.