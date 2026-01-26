A terrifying police stand-off ended in a dramatic arrest after a man threatened to ignite a gas cylinder during a 12-hour siege in Bognor.

Reece Hodges Sparks Major Emergency

Reece Hodges, 29, barricaded himself on the roof and in the garage of a home on Arun Road. His actions triggered a huge emergency services response, with neighbours evacuated for their safety.

During the tense stand-off, Hodges threatened to set fire to a propane gas cylinder, risking fatal explosions.

Brave Officers Bring 12-Hour Stand-Off to a Close

Police negotiators worked tirelessly to defuse the situation, but it was the Tactical Enforcement Unit who finally wrestled Hodges to the ground, preventing potential disaster. Their quick thinking saved lives, including his own.

Hodges Jailed for Six Years with an Extended Sentence

Following a trial at Lewes Crown Court, Hodges was found guilty of attempted arson and reckless public nuisance. On January 23, he was sentenced to six years in prison.

The court slapped on an extended sentence for dangerousness, adding five extra years to his licence. This means Hodges must serve two-thirds of his sentence before parole and faces recall for up to five years after release, making his total punishment up to 11 years.