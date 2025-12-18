Dangerous Rapist Akaash Ibra Jailed for 15 Years

Predatory Attacker Snared at Last

Akaash Ibra, 30, has been locked up for luring a victim to an isolated car park in Cliviger, drugging and raping her in June 2023. Formerly from Paddock Lane, Halifax, Ibra was homeless at the time of his arrest.

Justice Served at Preston Crown Court

Despite denying the charges, Ibra was found unanimously guilty following a trial earlier this year. On Tuesday, December 16th, the judge sentenced him to 15 years behind bars.

Harsh Sentence Highlights Dangerous Offender Status

10 years immediate custody, with two-thirds before parole eligibility

5 years extended licence on release

The judge labelled Ibra a “dangerous offender,” ensuring he faces strict supervision upon release.