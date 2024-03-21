UK News in Pictures

Mark Johnston Appointed as New COO of London Gatwick

Dartford Crossing Northbound Tunnel Closure Announced for Maintenance Works

Dartford Crossing Northbound Tunnel Closure Announced for Maintenance Works

Traffic has been held on the A282 southbound, QEII bridge at Dartford Crossing after two people have climbed on the bridge

Commuters using the A282 northbound Dartford Crossing West Tunnel are advised to plan their journeys accordingly as a closure is scheduled for six consecutive nights this week.

From Monday, March 18, until Sunday, March 24, the Northbound West Tunnel will be closed to traffic between the hours of 10 pm to 5:30 am due to essential maintenance works.

Additionally, on Sunday night, the Northbound East Tunnel will undergo closure from 10 pm until 5 am the following day (Monday).

The Dartford Crossing, a crucial road crossing over the River Thames in England, facilitates traffic between Dartford in Kent and Thurrock in Essex via the A282 road.

Motorists are urged to note that while the information provided is accurate at the time of publication, there may be changes, especially during adverse weather conditions.

The closure schedule for the Northbound West Tunnel is as follows:

  • Monday, March 18 – Tuesday, March 19: 10 pm to 5:30 am
  • Tuesday, March 19 – Wednesday, March 20: 10 pm to 5:30 am
  • Wednesday, March 20 – Thursday, March 21: 10 pm to 5:30 am
  • Thursday, March 21 – Friday, March 22: 10 pm to 5:30 am
  • Friday, March 22 – Saturday, March 23: 11 pm to 5:30 am
  • Saturday, March 23 – Sunday, March 24: 10 pm to 5 am

During these closure hours, motorists are advised to follow diversion routes provided by the National Highways network.

The closure is essential to facilitate maintenance works aimed at ensuring the safety and efficiency of the Dartford Crossing tunnels.

Commuters are encouraged to stay updated on any changes or developments regarding the closure by visiting the National Highways website or utilizing designated travel apps.

Authorities emphasize the importance of adhering to traffic regulations and following diversion routes for a smooth and safe journey during the maintenance period.

