Dartford Crystal Meth Bust: Two Men Hit with Drug Charges

Two blokes face drug supply charges after cops swooped on a Dartford home, uncovering a stash of suspected crystal meth.

Massive Drug Haul Seized in Raid

Police executed a search warrant on Tuesday, 9 December 2025, at a property in Dartford. Inside, officers found a cocktail of drugs, including methylamphetamine (crystal meth), cannabis, ketamine, and diazepam.

Alongside the drugs, a hefty £2,000 in cash was confiscated.

Two Men Arrested and Charged

Philip Smith, 49, from Meadow Way, Dartford, and Craig Trusty, 36, of Sidmouth Road, Welling, London, were arrested and later charged with drug supply offences.

Smith has been remanded in custody. Trusty was granted bail and will face Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 10 December.