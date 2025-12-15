A nasty kitchen fire in Dartford’s Pepys Close has left five people injured with smoke inhalation.

Firefighters Race to Scene

The Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) were called out around 7.20pm yesterday (December 14) after reports of a kitchen fire.

Three fire engines sped to the address, with crews donning breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze using hose reel jets.

Five Treated for Smoke Inhalation

Five victims were handed over to South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) paramedics for smoke inhalation treatment.

Their current condition remains undisclosed.

Fire Out After Nearly Three Hours

The fire was finally extinguished at around 10pm after intense efforts by the emergency services.

A KFRS spokesperson confirmed: “Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a kitchen fire on Pepys Close, in Dartford.

Three fire engines attended and crews, wearing breathing apparatus, used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Five people were passed into the care of SECAmb for smoke inhalation. The KFRS Voluntary Response Team attended to support affected residents. The cause is not yet known.”