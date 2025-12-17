Watch Live

VERY ILL Dartford’s Orchard West Theatre rocked by shocking Panto news

  • Updated: 05:10
  • , 17 December 2025
Dartford's Orchard West Theatre rocked by shocking Panto news

Linda Robson, star of this year’s pantomime, is seriously unwell. She won’t appear for the entire run, confirmed theatre bosses following opening night.

Linda Robson Out for Whole Panto Run

The local community was quick to hear the blow when the show’s opening night revealed Linda’s understudy stepping in. Theatre management confirmed Linda’s absence is due to illness, with no performances planned until she recovers.

Fans and Theatre Hope for a Speedy Recovery

Supporters have sent heartfelt wishes to Linda, hoping for a full and swift recovery. The show must go on, but all eyes are on the beloved actress’s health.

We’ll keep you updated on any news about Linda Robson and the Orchard West Theatre panto.

