 Davenport Police Officer Shoots Family Dog in Front of Children, Previously Accused of Running Over Service Dog

Davenport Police Officer Shoots Family Dog In Front Of Children, Previously Accused Of Running Over Service Dog

A Davenport police officer who fatally shot a family’s dog in front of their two young children is facing renewed scrutiny after it was revealed he had been accused of running over a service dog just a month earlier.

The incident occurred Wednesday night when Officer Ethan Bock arrived at a neighbourhood in response to a report about four aggressive dogs in the area. According to police, the call came from an address a block away from where the tragic event unfolded. As Officer Bock approached, he reportedly asked a family to leash their dog, Myst, a German Shepherd mix.

While the family’s two children attempted to comply, Bock exited his patrol vehicle. Myst, startled by the sudden movement, barked and ran toward the officer. Body camera footage shows Bock firing two shots, striking Myst. The dog collapsed on the family’s front porch, dying in front of the two young children.

The incident has sparked outrage in the community, with many questioning the officer’s actions, particularly given that the reported call was for a different location. The family has expressed deep grief and frustration over the shooting, calling for accountability and justice for Myst.

This is not the first controversy Officer Bock has faced. Just a month earlier, he was involved in another incident that has drawn public criticism. The officer allegedly ran over a service dog, leading to significant outrage from the dog’s owner. The owner claims that police dismissed witnesses as “not credible” before offering her $1,700 in compensation for the loss of her dog. The officer was not disciplined for the incident, further fueling concerns about accountability within the department.

The Davenport Police Department has yet to comment on whether Officer Bock will face disciplinary action for the shooting of Myst. However, the department has stated that an internal investigation is underway. Community members are calling for transparency and a thorough review of the officer’s conduct, with many demanding changes to the department’s protocols regarding interactions with pets during police responses.

Local animal rights groups have also expressed concerns about the frequency of such incidents, urging the police department to provide additional training for officers in handling situations involving pets.

As the investigation continues, the family of Myst is left mourning the loss of their beloved pet while grappling with the trauma of the incident that unfolded before their children. The family, along with others in the community, are now questioning the officer’s judgment and the broader implications for how police handle similar situations in the future.

