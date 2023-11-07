David Hockney’s Bigger & Closer Exhibition Takes Immersion to New Heights

Renowned artist David Hockney is venturing into the realm of immersive art, collaborating with the team at Lightroom, a new four-story venue in London’s King’s Cross. The result of this collaboration is an immersive digital spectacle titled “Bigger & Closer (Not Smaller & Further Away),” set to open in early 2023.

David Hockney, hailed as one of the world’s most acclaimed and beloved living artists, is known for his vibrant and groundbreaking work. His latest endeavour aims to explore and celebrate his iconic creations using virtual and augmented reality technologies. This immersive experience will delve into Hockney’s extensive body of work, spanning from his paintings in 1960s California to his recent iPad drawings inspired by his Normandy garden.

Visitors to “Bigger & Closer” will have the opportunity to embark on a sensory journey through Hockney’s artistry, accompanied by a specially recorded voice-over by the artist himself. Hockney will provide insights into how paint can capture the vastness of natural wonders like the Grand Canyon, all while shedding light on his innovative experiments with perspective.

The emergence of immersive art experiences has taken London by storm, with venues offering immersive exhibitions featuring renowned artists such as Van Gogh and Klimt. Classic artworks are projected across the walls of Docklands warehouses, while installations like Kusama’s Infinity Mirror rooms at Tate Modern offer viewers a captivating sensory experience.

Digital exhibitions showcasing Van Gogh’s work have sprouted in cities worldwide, transforming art consumption. Even established institutions like Paris’s Grand Palais have joined the immersive art movement, collaborating with the Louvre on exhibitions like the one centred on the iconic Mona Lisa.

While some argue that immersive art democratizes access to great artworks, serving as a gateway for audiences unable to visit traditional museums, Hockney holds a different view. He believes that these experiences often rely on artists who can no longer contribute to their work, unlike himself, who continues to create and innovate. Hockney’s upcoming exhibition promises to transport audiences into the heart of his creations, providing a unique and groundbreaking art experience that sets itself apart in the immersive art landscape.