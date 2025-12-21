Watch Live

HEARTLESS Daylight Theft Shocks Children’s Hospice Staff: Beloved Statue Stolen

  • Updated: 08:21
  • , 21 December 2025
Daylight Theft Shocks Children’s Hospice Staff: Beloved Statue Stolen

 

Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice near Arundel was left reeling after a cherished statue was snatched in broad daylight on Tuesday, 16 December.

Iconic Statue Vanishes Outside Hospice Entrance

The bronze resin sculpture of a little boy sitting and playing with a mouse, created by Devon artist Vanessa Marston, was stolen from its spot outside the hospice. The statue is part of a trio depicting children at play — symbols of comfort and care for families visiting the hospice.

Kevin Blackett, Head of Operational Delivery at Chestnut Tree House and Southern Hospice Group, called the theft “cold-hearted and horrible,” especially so close to Christmas.

“This is a special time of year for our families, and this is so disrespectful,” he said.

More Than a Statue: A Symbol of Hope and Play

  • The bronze resin trio was funded by a generous donor for over £5,000 and installed in 2004.
  • Other statues show a little girl gazing at her hands and an older girl dancing.
  • The pieces comfort families, marking arrival at a sanctuary of care and childhood joy.

Kevin stressed: “The statues are distinctive. They offer families and children a reassuring signal that they have arrived at a place of care, sanctuary and play.”

Charity Pleads for Help: “Make It Too Hot to Handle”

Chestnut Tree House is appealing for the local community to keep a watchful eye on online selling sites, social media marketplaces, and car boot sales.

The charity says the statue is irreplaceable due to its unique nature and the high cost of care they provide. Running the hospice costs nearly £9 million a year, with only 19% funded by the government — the rest relies on donations.

Police Probe Underway, Security Increased

Sussex Police have launched an investigation into the theft. Meanwhile, the hospice has ramped up security measures, including earlier car park closures during winter and securing the building 24/7 with pass-card access.

Anyone with information or who spots the stolen statue is urged to come forward.

