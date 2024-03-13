Cat owners across the country have just under three months left to ensure their furry companions are microchipped or risk facing a hefty fine of £500. The looming deadline comes as part of new government legislation mandating the microchipping of all pet cats by the summer of 2024.

The initiative follows in the footsteps of compulsory microchipping for dogs, which has been in place in England, Scotland, and Wales since April 2016. Mayhew Animal Home, a leading advocate for animal welfare, spearheaded the campaign for this vital change.

According to Mayhew Animal Home, there are over 11 million pet cats in England, with at least 2.3 million lacking microchips. This poses a significant challenge in reuniting lost or stolen cats with their owners. In response to this pressing need, legislation was introduced in March last year to ensure the microchipping of all cats.

Starting June 10 in England, it will be a legal requirement for cats to be microchipped and registered on a database by the time they reach 20 weeks of age. Failure to comply could result in a fine of up to £500, with owners given a 21-day grace period to rectify the situation.

Importantly, the new legislation applies to indoor cats as well. Mayhew Animal Home highlights that even indoor cats can find themselves outside due to open windows or doors, increasing their risk of becoming lost.

Microchipping is a relatively simple and inexpensive procedure, typically costing between £10 and £30 when performed by a veterinarian or trained professional. Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss emphasized the effectiveness of microchipping in reuniting lost pets with their owners, underscoring its importance in safeguarding beloved feline companions.

With the deadline fast approaching, cat owners are urged to take proactive steps to ensure their pets are microchipped and compliant with the new regulations. Failure to do so not only risks a hefty fine but also jeopardizes the safety and well-being of their cherished companions.

As the countdown to June 10 continues, cat owners are encouraged to prioritize the microchipping of their pets and stay informed about the impending changes to ensure a smooth transition and the continued safety of their furry friends.