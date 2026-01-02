A devastating fire tore through the Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, Valais, Switzerland, killing at least 47 people and severely injuring over 115. The blaze broke out during a packed New Year’s Eve party, leaving shock and mourning in its wake.

Popular Nightspot Turns Tragedy Scene

Le Constellation was a well-known bar, nightclub, and café beloved by international tourists in the ski town of Crans-Montana. With a capacity of 300 inside plus 40 on the terrace, it boasted a shisha lounge and multiple TV screens for football fans. The venue, popular with younger crowds year-round, had been a local institution for over 40 years and was revamped by Corsican owners in 2015.

Despite its popularity, the bar had a mixed reputation. Online reviews spoke of poor staff treatment, lax security, and organisational issues.

Fire Ignites Rapidly in Packed Nightclub

The fire ignited shortly after 1:30am as more than 100 revelers celebrated New Year’s Eve. Witnesses saw a waitress holding a champagne bottle topped with a sparkler, which caught the nearby wooden ceiling on fire. Flames engulfed the venue in seconds, causing panic and chaos.

A crushing crowd surge erupted as patrons scrambled up a narrow staircase and through a small exit door. Some smashed windows to escape, while others tragically suffered severe burns. Officials said a flashover – where intense heat ignites vapours – worsened the inferno.

Emergency services responded swiftly with 150 personnel, 10 helicopters, and 40 ambulances. Authorities imposed a no-fly zone and declared a state of emergency across Crans-Montana.

Casualties Mount, Hospitals Overwhelmed

At least 47 people lost their lives; over 115 seriously injured.

Victims include international tourists, with French nationals among the wounded.

Air ambulances rushed burn victims to hospitals in Sion, Geneva, Lausanne, and Zurich.

Local intensive care units reached full capacity, prompting transfers nationwide and even to Milan’s burn centre.

Authorities set up reception centres and hotlines to support affected families. Hospitals across the French-speaking region were overwhelmed by the influx of patients suffering severe burns.

Investigation Underway, Attack Ruled Out

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Authorities confirmed a flashover triggered one or more explosions but ruled out a deliberate attack. Eyewitness accounts strongly suggest the sparkler-topped champagne bottle sparked the deadly fire.

Valais officials and Swiss President Guy Parmelin held multiple press conferences, announcing a five-day national mourning period and ordering flags at half-mast on federal buildings. Parmelin described the disaster as “one of the worst tragedies that our country has experienced.”

Nation and World in Mourning

In solidarity, Lucerne cancelled its New Year’s fireworks display, while political leaders worldwide sent condolences. Neighbouring countries offered their burn treatment facilities, with some victims being transferred to Germany.

Authorities urged locals to avoid skiing and risky activities due to strained hospital resources. Crans-Montana and the surrounding region now face the grim task of recovery after this catastrophic New Year’s Eve blaze.