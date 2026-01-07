A horror smash on Borough street/" title="High Street" rel="nofollow">High Street, Southwark, early this morning left one person dead. Emergency crews were scrambled just after midnight on January 7.

Rapid Response From Paramedics and Air Ambulance

The London ambulance-service/" title="Ambulance Service" rel="nofollow">Ambulance Service sprang into action after receiving the call at 12:34am. They sent a full response team, including ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic, a fast response car, and the London Air Ambulance trauma team.

A spokesperson said, “Our first paramedic arrived on scene in less than four minutes.”

Tragic Death at the Scene

Despite desperate attempts to save the victim, they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Borough High Street was closed until about 10am but has now reopened. The police/" title="Metropolitan Police" rel="nofollow">Metropolitan Police are investigating and have been contacted for more information.