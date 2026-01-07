Watch Live

POLICE PROBE Deadly Crash Halts Borough High Street in Dead of Night

  • Updated: 12:37
  • , 7 January 2026
Teen Stabbed to Death in Islington – Met Launch Murder Probe

A horror smash on Borough street/" title="High Street" rel="nofollow">High Street, Southwark, early this morning left one person dead. Emergency crews were scrambled just after midnight on January 7.

Rapid Response From Paramedics and Air Ambulance

The London ambulance-service/" title="Ambulance Service" rel="nofollow">Ambulance Service sprang into action after receiving the call at 12:34am. They sent a full response team, including ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic, a fast response car, and the London Air Ambulance trauma team.

A spokesperson said, “Our first paramedic arrived on scene in less than four minutes.”

Tragic Death at the Scene

Despite desperate attempts to save the victim, they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Borough High Street was closed until about 10am but has now reopened. The police/" title="Metropolitan Police" rel="nofollow">Metropolitan Police are investigating and have been contacted for more information.

Recommended for you

Shock ID Mix-Up After Fatal Rotherham Crash
IOPC PROBE Shock ID Mix-Up After Fatal Rotherham Crash
Rough Sleepers Cleared from Eastbourne Station in Council Crackdown
CRACK DOWN Rough Sleepers Cleared from Eastbourne Station in Council Crackdown
US Set to Seize Rogue Venezuelan Oil Tanker Near Ireland Using UK Bases
ELITE UNITS US Set to Seize Rogue Venezuelan Oil Tanker Near Ireland Using UK Bases
£3 Million Pound Plane Skids Off Runway at Biggin Hill Airport in Kent
ON THIN ICE £3 Million Pound Plane Skids Off Runway at Biggin Hill Airport in Kent

Must READ

Will AI Help or Hurt Poker Players
Will AI Help or Hurt Poker Players
Outrage as Swastikas Sprayed on Football Clubhouse and Defibrillator trashed
SWIFT JUSTICE Outrage as Swastikas Sprayed on Football Clubhouse and Defibrillator trashed
Passengers rescued after Bus Slides Off Icy A28 Near Ashford
RESCUED Passengers rescued after Bus Slides Off Icy A28 Near Ashford
Teen Mob Assaults Man in Gravesend, Steals E-Bike
MOB ATTACK Teen Mob Assaults Man in Gravesend, Steals E-Bike

BREAKING

MULTIPLE INJURED School Coach and Bus Crash in Berkshire Leaves 18 Injured
Who’s in the Running for Super Bowl LX Glory?
Who’s in the Running for Super Bowl LX Glory?
Teen Girl Falls Out of Ambulance onto Busy M6, Chaos Erupts
NOT SERIOUS Teen Girl Falls Out of Ambulance onto Busy M6, Chaos Erupts
Gunshot Horror on Broadway at 2am: Man Arrested for Attempted Murder
GUN MAN CHARGED Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Bexleyheath Shooting
Turkish Man Jailed for Supplying Boats to Channel People Smugglers
PEOPLE SMUGGLER Turkish Man Jailed for Supplying Boats to Channel People Smugglers
Shoplifter Jailed After Flouting Store Ban in Ashford
SERIAL LIFTER Shoplifter Jailed After Flouting Store Ban in Ashford

More For You

Man Denies Murdering Carer in Birmingham
CARER KILLED Man Denies Murdering Carer in Birmingham
Lorry Driver to Face Trial Over Death of Youth Football Coach Arran McManus
M20 FATAL Lorry Driver to Face Trial Over Death of Youth Football Coach Arran McManus
FIST BUMPS FROM ABOVE Drone Duo Nab E-Bike Drug Dealer in Gravesend
Serious Crash on A412 Denham Road Shakes Iver
TWO HURT Serious Crash on A412 Denham Road Shakes Iver

More From UK News in Pictures

Mass Brawl Erupts at Wetherspoons in Busy Victoria Station
TEN ARRESTED Mass Brawl Erupts at Wetherspoons in Busy Victoria Station
Tragedy on NCL Dawn Cruise Ship
WOMAN DEAD Tragedy on NCL Dawn Cruise Ship
Woman Charged With Murder Over Toddler’s Death
MURDER CHARGE Woman Charged With Murder Over Toddler’s Death
Baby and Woman Hurt in Early Morning Hit-and-Run in Surrey
HIT AND RUN Baby and Woman Hurt in Early Morning Hit-and-Run in Surrey
Missing Man Peter Vanishes in Purton
FIND PETE Missing Man Peter Vanishes in Purton
Maduro Nabbed in Dead of Night by US Delta Force – Trump Watched Like TV
MISINFORMATION Fake AI videos of Venezuelans thanking Trump go viral amid real unrest
Urgent: Woman Missing from Rochester – Can You Help Find Lisa?
POLICE CONCERNS Urgent: Woman Missing from Rochester – Can You Help Find Lisa?
Teen Charged Over Littlemore Shooting
SHOOTING PROBE Teen Charged Over Littlemore Shooting
Desperate Search Continues to find Missing Girl Grace
ON GOING RECOVERY Desperate Search Continues to find Missing Girl Grace
Manchester Paedophile Jailed for Two and a Half Years
JAIL TIME Manchester Paedophile Jailed for Two and a Half Years
A30 Westbound Closed in Devon Following Road Traffic Collision
AVOID THE AREA Top End of High Street in Cranbrook closed Shut After Serious Crash
Urgent Appeal: Missing Teen Mohammed Mahmoud Last Spotted in Birkenhead
BRING HIM HOME Urgent Appeal: Missing Teen Mohammed Mahmoud Last Spotted in Birkenhead
Britain Girds for Storm Goretti: Up to Eight Inches of Snow to Smother Home Counties
PREPARE FOR SNOW DUMPING Britain Girds for Storm Goretti: Up to Eight Inches of Snow to Smother Home Counties
Tragic End to Search for Missing 96-Year-Old in Abingdon
TRAGIC NEWS Tragic End to Search for Missing 96-Year-Old in Abingdon
Jailed Heroin Smuggler's Bid to Slash Sentence Backfires
GUN RUNNERS Jailed Heroin Smuggler’s Bid to Slash Sentence Backfires
Festive Grinches' Bikes Stolen in Brazen Wolverhampton Break-In
BAR HUMBUG Festive Grinches’ Bikes Stolen in Brazen Wolverhampton Break-In

More From UKNIP

Fire Crews Rush to Haslar Marina Over Burning Smell Alarm
NO FIRE FOUND Fire Crews Rush to Haslar Marina Over Burning Smell Alarm
House Fire Sparks Chaos on Wickford Road, South Woodham Ferrers
FIRE PROBE LAUNCHED Massive House Fire Engulfs Wickford Road in South Woodham Ferrers
Reece Twycross Given 18-Month Suspended Sentence After Violent Abuse of Two Babies
INSULT TO JUSTICE Reece Twycross Given 18-Month Suspended Sentence After Violent Abuse of Two Babies
Track Chaos: Major Delays Hit GWR, Elizabeth Line & Heathrow Express
TRAFFIC CHAOS Track Chaos: Major Delays Hit GWR, Elizabeth Line & Heathrow Express
error: Content is protected !!