Police are hunting for dashcam footage after a fatal smash near Pembury left two dead.

Tragic Collision on A228

The horror unfolded around 6.40pm on Saturday 20 December 2025, on the A228 Pembury Northern Bypass, close to Old Church Road junction.

A black Triumph motorcycle and a light-coloured Jaguar were heading towards Tunbridge Wells when they collided with a silver Ford van coming the other way.

Two Dead at Scene

Emergency crews rushed to the scene, but the motorcycle rider, a man in his 30s, and his female passenger, also in her 30s, were both pronounced dead. Their families have been informed.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit is leading inquiries and urges drivers with dashcam footage to come forward. Any clips showing the moments before the crash could be crucial.

Witnesses should contact Kent Police on 01622 798538 quoting reference EW/DCG/090/25, or email [email protected].

Dashcam or phone footage can also be uploaded via the Evidence Request portal run by Kent and Essex Police.