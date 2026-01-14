A fatal smash on Hamstreet’s A2070 has left one man dead and caused chaos on Tuesday afternoon.

Silver Vauxhall Meriva Collides With Purple Volvo Tanker

At around 3.15pm on 13 January 2026, a silver Vauxhall Meriva heading south on Ashford Road crashed head-on with a purple Volvo tanker coming the other way. The collision forced the car into a barrier and caused the tanker to jack-knife, sending its tractor unit off the road and into a wooded embankment near the Poundhurst Road overbridge and close to the railway line.

One Dead, One Injured

The Vauxhall driver, a man in his 40s, died at the scene. His family have been informed. The tanker driver was rushed to a local hospital with injuries and is receiving treatment.

Police Hunt Witnesses and Dashcam Footage

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is urging anyone who saw the crash or the vehicles beforehand to come forward. They’re also after dashcam videos that might help the probe.