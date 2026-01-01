At least 40 dead and over 100 injured in deadly Swiss Alps bar blaze on New Year’s Eve

Deadly fire strikes Crans-Montana party

At least 40 people have died and around 100 to 115 injured, many seriously, after a devastating fire broke out in a bar at the Crans-Montana resort in the Swiss Alps during a New Year’s Eve party. Among the victims are foreign nationals and tourists, officials confirmed.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin called it “one of the worst tragedies our country has ever experienced.”

Rapid response couldn’t prevent catastrophe

Police say smoke was first spotted at 1:30am, with emergency crews arriving just two minutes later. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and evacuated the building, but the toll was grim.

Police Commander Frédéric Gisler said: “Identifying the dead may take several days. This has been a very moving time, even for a police officer.”

Sparkler or safety flaw? Investigation underway

Videos on social media show ceilings engulfed in flames moments after a waiter waved a sparkler stuck in a champagne bottle. However, Valais Canton Attorney General Béatrice Pilloud stressed it’s too early to confirm the cause.

“The main assumption is a general fire caused an explosion, not the other way around. Fire safety compliance is under investigation,” she said.

Concerns have been raised over the bar’s narrow staircase and whether emergency exits met safety standards.

Young crowd caught in deadly blaze

Officials revealed most victims were youths aged 15 to 20 attending a vibrant New Year’s Eve party. Head of Security Stephane Ganzer said the explosions were caused by the fire’s intensity, not an attack.

President Parmelin addressed the nation in mourning: “This unprecedented and horrifying incident has turned lives upside down… many of the victims were young.”

The tragedy has stunned Switzerland and the world, hitting a luxury alpine resort known for winter sport lovers and wealthy tourists. This is among the deadliest fires in Swiss history and has sparked urgent calls to review safety standards at nightlife venues.

Authorities continue investigations with no arrests made yet. Flags will fly at half-mast across Switzerland for five days to honour the victims.