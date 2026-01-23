The Southern United States is bracing for a brutal winter assault this weekend. A ferocious snow bomb packed with ice and freezing rain is heading their way — threatening to knock out power, turn roads into lethal traps, and wreak havoc across multiple states.

East Coast in the Crosshairs of a Catastrophic Winter Blast

A vicious winter storm is gathering strength, ready to pummel the East Coast after a relentless run of cold and heavy snow over the holidays. Forecasters warn this icy monster could hit anywhere from Texas all the way to the Carolinas and beyond.

Ryan Maue, former NOAA chief scientist, issued a stark warning: “I don’t know how people are going to deal with it.” He describes the threat as a “widespread potentially catastrophic event.”

Power Outages and Travel Nightmare Loom as Ice Smothers the South

The National Weather Service issued urgent alerts for heavy snow, sleet, and deadly freezing rain from Friday through Sunday. Ice is expected to weigh down trees and power lines, sparking widespread blackouts.

Roads in southern states could become impassable.

Major cities like Dallas, Atlanta, Memphis, and Charlotte face severe disruption.

Atlanta could see ice lingering all weekend thanks to near sub-22°F overnight lows and sluggish daytime warmth barely hitting 35°F.

Texas Hit First as Temperatures Plummet, Experts Warn of Fatal Risks

Texas will feel the freeze earliest on Friday, with northern areas potentially dropping into the teens. Residents are urged to prepare for a deadly cocktail of snow, sleet, and ice.

Health experts caution that temperatures this low pose a severe risk of hypothermia. Exposure outdoors for just 10 to 15 minutes could prove fatal. Even heavy jackets may not be enough to protect.

Stay alert as this dangerous winter storm unfolds. Prepare for freezing temps, travel chaos, and power outages — a deadly combo that could claim lives in minutes.