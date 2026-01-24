Watch Live

BREAKING

CHAOS HITS US AND CANADA “Deadly” Storm Grounds Nearly 10,000 US Flights

  • Updated: 18:18
  • , 25 January 2026

 

Chaos Hits US and Canada with Brutal Winter Blast

A brutal winter storm and polar vortex are wreaking havoc across much of the US and eastern Canada. Nearly 10,000 flights have been cancelled this weekend as freezing temperatures and heavy snow slam major airports.

Flight Havoc: Thousands Cancelled

By 10:30 a.m. on 24 January, 3,500 US flights for Saturday were axed. Toronto’s Pearson Airport (YYZ) faced 170 cancellations amid forecasts of up to 20cm of snow on 25 January. Air Canada has already cancelled 179 flights across its various services in recent days.

Sunday looks worse with 8,800 US flight cancellations reported and almost 500 at Pearson alone — wiping out more than one-third of scheduled flights.

Freezing Temperatures and Snow Across Major Cities

Weather experts have warned that two-thirds of the US population is bracing for this “monster winter storm,” which will dump snow and ice over 2,000 miles, from Texas all the way to New England.

Toronto and Montreal face bitter cold and heavy snow through the weekend and into next week, with up to 20cm expected at both YYZ and Montreal’s YUL airport on 25-26 January, according to The Weather Network.

Airlines Issue Warnings as Temperatures Plunge

Air Canada has issued travel advisories for over a dozen airports, including New York’s LGA, BOS, JFK, Ottawa (YOW), and Washington D.C. (DCA). WestJet follows suit, covering Halifax (YHZ), Quebec City (YQB), Atlanta (ATL), and more.

“It’s a bitterly cold morning with temperatures feeling like -24°C with the wind chill,” Pearson Airport officials warned on their Twitter feed. They promise to monitor the severe conditions closely and prep for the worst as snow arrives.

“Two-thirds of the US population is facing down a monster winter storm and extreme cold.” – CNN

Recommended for you

G_SQP0LXsAA6Mh4
VIOLENT SPREE Underground thug Adel Kerari locked up for violent London Tube robberies
G_SWqgpW4AEVLtv
VIOLENT ATTACK Two Jailed for Brutal Stabbing in Scarborough
Screenshot 2026-01-23 at 00.40.24
KIDNAP HORROR Acid Attack Murder Trial: £120k Drug Debt Claims
Screenshot 2026-01-23 at 00.28.37
POLICE STRIKE Reading Man Jailed for Cocaine Dealings and Criminal Property Crimes

Must READ

COLD CASE Police Relaunch Cold Case Probe into Nightclubber Melanie Hall’s Murder, Hope AI Will Snare Killer

BREAKING

WEATHER BOMB Texas Locked Down for Up to FIVE DAYS as Monster ‘Ice Zone’ Smashes Across America
BATTERY BLAZE Massive Battery Blaze Hits East London Data Centre
DRAMATIC RESCUE Two Men Rescued From Rising Tides in Dramatic Thames Estuary Rescue

BREAKING

CHAOS HITS US AND CANADA “Deadly” Storm Grounds Nearly 10,000 US Flights
Man Locked Up for 12 Years Over Fatal Swindon Manslaughter

BREAKING

WEATHER BOMB Deadly Snow Bomb Set to Slam Southern US: Chaos, Power Cuts & Killer Ice
Burglars Target Ashford Homes – Police Issue Urgent Warning
LEFT MAIMED Drink Driver Jailed After Shredding Footballer’s Leg in Mercedes Crash
Major Crash Brings Emergency Crews Racing to A303 Near Amesbury – UKNIP
HUGE DELAYS EXPECTED Chaos on A23 as Lorry Overturns

More For You

CHARGED Three Men Busted in £50k Cable Heist in Birmingham
DEADLY AMBUSH Young Man Murdered in Bromley After Online Trap
BRUTAL ATTACK Four Thugs Jailed Over Brutal Nightclub Attack in Nottingham
TRACKED BY POLICE Man Accused of Stalking, Assault and Rape Faces Jury in Swansea

More From UK News in Pictures

LONDON SHOOTING Four Jailed Over East London Shooting That Left Man Paralysed
JAIL LOOMS Just Stop Oil Duo Guilty for M25 Gantry Stunt – Jail Looms
ROBBED OF JUSTIC£ Man Given Hospital Order After Brutally Killing Grandma at Edgware Bus Stop
BEWARE Air Canada Struggles Amid Snowstorm Chaos: Leads World in Flight Cancellations
GROTESQUE CRIMES Man Admits 48 Shocking Sexual Offences Against Ex-Wife
BRUTAL ATTACK Brothers Jailed After Brutal Attack on Grandfather
DRUGS DISPUTE Sheffield Gang Jailed Over Brutal Drug Dispute Murder
BAD SPICE Chaos at HMP Rochester: Multiple Ambulances Rush After Prisoners Fall Ill after taking Spice
Heathrow Terminal 3 Evacuated Over ‘Suspect Package’ in Half-Term Travel Chao
UPGRADING Heathrow Ditches Laptop and Liquid Bin Rules After Security Upgrade
MARCH BAN Scotland Yard Bans UKIP Christian March in Whitechapel Over Violence Fears
FARMER BLOCK Tractor Protest Brings Felixstowe Port to a Halt
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer Addresses Nation Following Emergency COBRA Meeting Amid Civil Disorder
TIES REMAIN STRONG UK Slams Trump for Slamming British Troops in Afghanistan
BRUTAL ATTACK Two Teenage Boys Guilty of Shocking Sexual Attacks in Grimsby
POLICE CRACKDOWN Ebbw Vale Man Jailed After Snapchat Posts Blow His Drug Deal Cover
ONE TO WATCH Chilling ITV Documentary Revisits Grisly Murder of Nicholas Billingham
BROUGHT TO JUSTICE Barnsley Rapist Jailed After Victim’s Heroic Report

More From UKNIP

SHOP HEIST Knife-Wielding Burglar Nabbed After Shop Heist Attempt
NAZI SALUTE Andrew Tate Denies Antisemitic Claims Amid Controversial Nazi Salute Night Out
TRAGEDY SMASH Tragedy in Brixham: Woman Killed in Brewery Lane Crash
TRAFFIC CHAOS M6 Chaos Clears After Trailer Collision at Junction 10
error: Content is protected !!