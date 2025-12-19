Deal Suspect Busted for Dozens of Vehicle Break-Ins

A Deal man has been charged after a string of car break-ins rocked the town last week. Mitchell Gent, 27, was arrested following multiple reports of vehicles being interfered with across several Deal neighbourhoods.

Twisted Tour of Deal’s Streets

Between Wednesday 10 December and Wednesday 17 December 2025, cars were broken into and rummaged through in hotspots including Sutherland Road, Bowling Green Lane, Orchard Avenue, Birdwood Avenue, St Augustine’s Road, Manor Road, and London Road.

Police sprang into action and arrested Gent on Thursday 18 December. He now faces a whopping twelve counts of vehicle interference and was remanded to appear at Margate Magistrates’ Court the very next day.

Police Urge Public to Step Up

The investigation is far from over. Officers want anyone with information to speak up. If you haven’t come forward yet, call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/212461/25.

How to Keep Your Ride Safe

Always lock your vehicle—test if your wing mirrors indicate it’s secure.

Don’t leave valuables inside your car. If you must, hide them out of sight.

Shut all windows and sunroofs tight to stop thieves ‘fishing’ through.

Park in busy, well-lit spots visible to the public, preferably with CCTV or doorbell cameras.

Follow these tips to keep your wheels safe and avoid becoming the next victim!