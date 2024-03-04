The discovery of a man’s body in the River Cray near Crayford Way on March 3 has prompted a police investigation, although authorities have since determined that his death is not suspicious.

Police were alerted to the incident just before 10:45 am on March 3, with officers swiftly responding alongside the Metropolitan Police’s Marine Policing Unit. The body of the man, identified as being in his 60s, was recovered from the water.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police confirmed: “The man’s next of kin have been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Emergency services, including the London Ambulance Service, were called to the scene following reports of a person in the water. Despite their efforts, the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

The London Ambulance Service stated: “We sent a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer to the scene. Very sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

While the circumstances surrounding the man’s death remain under investigation, authorities have ruled out any suspicion of foul play. A file will be prepared for the coroner as part of standard procedure in such cases.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of water safety, particularly as the weather warms and outdoor activities near bodies of water become more common. Authorities urge the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions when near waterways