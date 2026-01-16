Watch Live

Death on the Tracks Sparks Major Delays after Person is struck

  Updated: 10:28
  16 January 2026
Death on the Tracks Sparks Major Delays after Person is struck

Rail services in and out of London Euston hit a standstill last night after a tragic incident at Apsley station. Around 7.45pm on January 15, emergency crews rushed to the scene when a person was reported on the tracks.

Despite paramedics’ efforts, the individual was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. British Transport Police confirmed the incident is not being treated as suspicious and that a file will be passed to the coroner.

Key Route Frozen — Passengers Left Stranded

The fatality sparked chaos on the busy Watford Junction to Milton Keynes Central line—a crucial artery for Euston services. Trains were either cancelled or delayed by up to an hour, leaving commuters frustrated and stranded well into the evening.

National Rail warned travellers on social media: “All lines closed while emergency services carry out their work. Expect severe delays and cancellations. Major disruption expected until the end of the day.”

Suicide Prevention Hotline Offered for Support

In light of the incident, rail officials urged anyone struggling with distress or mental health issues to contact the Samaritans. The charity offers 24/7 confidential support on 116 123.

Official Statement from British Transport Police

“We were called to Apsley station at around 7.45pm on January 15 following reports of a casualty on the tracks,” said a spokesperson. “Officers and paramedics attended, but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

