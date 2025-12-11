Watch Live

Defence Barrister Warns Rape Video Could Spark UK Riots

Teenage Asylum Seekers Raped 15-Year-Old Schoolgirl in Warwickshire Park — Footage So Shocking It Could 'Cause a Riot'

A defence lawyer has made a chilling warning: phone footage showing a 15-year-old girl being raped by two Afghan asylum seekers could ignite riots if made public. Joshua Radcliffe, defending 17-year-old Israr Niazal at Warwick Crown Court on 8th December, described the three-minute clip as “genuinely horrific” and “highly distressing”.

‘Disorder on Our Hands’ if Footage Released

Radcliffe argued the graphic video, filmed as the victim was dragged away in Newbold Comyn park, Leamington Spa on 10th May 2025, could cause “widespread public disorder”. He warned of potential riots similar to the anti-immigration protests that shook the UK in summer 2025 after migrant-related assaults hit headlines.

Two other defendants, Jan Jahanzeb and Israr Niazal, both 17-year-old Afghan asylum seekers, were being sentenced for the brutal rape.

Barrister’s Bid to Keep Defendants Anonymous Denied

Radcliffe tried to keep the underage defendants’ identities secret under the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999, fearing public outrage would spiral out of control if their backgrounds and the distressing video were revealed.

“You’re going to rape me, let me go,” the girl is heard begging in the footage, with tearful pleas to passers-by for help.

Prosecutor Shawn Williams confirmed the video’s severity, calling it “highly distressing” with “overwhelming evidence of non-consent”. While the video was played in court, it remains hidden from the public eye.

But Judge Padma Singh refused the anonymity plea, insisting full public reporting is vital to expose the crime’s predatory nature and warn others. She made clear the defendants “knew their actions were criminal and wrong,” dismissing any cultural or trauma-based excuses.

Attempt to Block Afghan Asylum Status Mention Also Overruled

Robert Holt, barrister for Jahanzeb, sought a media ban on referencing the defendants’ Afghan asylum background, fearing it would stoke unrest. He also cited Jahanzeb’s gruelling nine-month journey to the UK as a mitigating factor. Again, the judge was unmoved.

This case is already sparking fierce media debate, with many claiming it reveals hidden truths amid Britain’s heated immigration crisis.

 

