deliberate fire destroys future asylum seeker accommodation in galway

In a disheartening development, Gardaí believe a fire that ravaged the Ross Lake House Hotel in Rosscahill, Galway, was started intentionally. The hotel, which was set to house 70 asylum seekers starting next Thursday, suffered extensive damage in the late-night blaze.

Although investigations are still in the preliminary stages, one line of inquiry suggests the fire was deliberately ignited to prevent the hotel’s use as an asylum seeker centre. This incident joins a disturbing trend of attacks on facilities designated for international protection applicants or Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion.

The Ross Lake House Hotel, previously purchased by US owners for renovation, had only recently been confirmed by the Department of Integration as a site to accommodate asylum seekers for a year. The exact ownership status of the hotel at the time of the fire remains unclear.

Local tensions had escalated in recent days, marked by a protest at the hotel involving a blockade and a constant vigil. Protesters had vowed to maintain their presence to hinder the hotel’s preparation for asylum seekers.

The fire broke out around 11:30 pm on Saturday, causing significant damage before it could be brought under control by emergency services. This latest attack in Rosscahill mirrors several similar incidents across Ireland, targeting properties earmarked for refugee accommodation.

These incidents include arson attacks on properties in Wexford, Dublin, and Cork, often accompanied by far-right rhetoric and social media agitation. The series of attacks reflects a concerning rise in hostility and violence towards facilities intended for asylum seekers and refugees.

In response to the tragedy, Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman described the fire as “deeply disturbing,” condemning the fearmongering that may have led to it. Minister for Justice Helen McEntee expressed her horror at the events, emphasizing that such acts do not represent Irish values. She urged anyone with information to come forward.

Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin also condemned the attack, labeling it a hate-based act that contradicts the nature of Irish people.

The Gardaí are treating the incident as a criminal damage event by fire and have preserved the scene for technical examination. They are calling for anyone with information to contact Clifden Garda station to aid in the investigation.

This tragic event underscores the challenges faced in accommodating asylum seekers in Ireland, amidst a backdrop of increasing intolerance and violence. It highlights the urgent need for solidarity and understanding in addressing the refugee crisis