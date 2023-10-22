Demonstrators in Geneva call for release of Hamas hostages in powerful protest

In a powerful display of solidarity, hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the United Nations’ Palais des Nations headquarters in Geneva on Sunday, calling for the release of hostages seized by Hamas during the recent attack on Israel. Organised by the Voice for Freedom coalition, which brought together various Christian Zionist organising committees, the protest took on a religious tone, blending chants and slogans with prayers and psalms.

The families of those missing since the Hamas attack led the demonstration’s culmination, having met with Mirjana Spoljaric, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, and UN human rights chief Volker Turk during their visit to Geneva. Demonstrators, many waving Israeli flags or donning them around their shoulders, held posters featuring images of missing Israelis, including children. Some wore T-shirts with the message “Set them free,” while placards emphasised messages such as “Never again is NOW,” “Innocent life is non-negotiable,” and “Children aren’t bargaining chips.”

Leon Meijer, President of Christians for Israel International, urged the UN Human Rights Council to actively “work for the release of the hostages,” emphasising the imperative to “save the lives of those who can still be saved.”

The backdrop to the protest stems from the Hamas attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 1,400 lives, predominantly civilians, according to Israeli officials. Israel contends that over 200 hostages were abducted by the militants during the attack.

The conflict has triggered multiple demonstrations in Switzerland, reflecting diverse perspectives. Zurich’s Jewish community organised a pro-Israel demonstration, while Lausanne witnessed a gathering of 4,500 to 5,000 people demanding an immediate end to Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip. In solidarity with Palestinians, around 6,000 protesters rallied in Geneva last Saturday.

Amidst these events, Zurich and Basel have implemented bans on gatherings related to the Middle East. The UN human rights office cautioned against blanket bans, stating they are disproportionate, emphasising that any restrictions on peaceful assembly should be lawful, necessary, and proportionate to risks such as national security or public safety.