Derby Delivery Driver Jailed for Clumsy Burglary Spree

A Derby delivery driver’s attempt to sneak into homes ended behind bars. Marek Pecha, 44, was caught after police matched his fingerprints to a bungled burglary.

Steamed Up on CCTV Trying to Break In

Pecha, from Belgrave Street, Derby, admitted three counts of attempted burglary with intent to steal. The crimes happened in the early hours of 17 September.

CCTV showed him trying front doors and peering through car windows at two homes on Station Road, Stanley. Another clip caught him fiddling with a door in Shaftesbury Avenue, Sandiacre—all within hours.

One Year Slammed for Burglary Blitz

Acting on tips, police raided Pecha’s home and found clothes matching those worn on CCTV.

On 2 December at Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court, Pecha was sentenced to a year in prison—paying the price for his bungled break-ins.