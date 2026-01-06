Desperate Search Continues to find Missing Girl Grace

Humberside Police are in full-scale operation to find Grace, as intense searches continue along the Withernsea shoreline. Officers were called at around 3:15pm on Friday, 2 January 2026, following reports of safety concerns for people in the water.

Tragic Incident Leaves Families Devastated

“This is a truly tragic incident, and our thoughts remain with the families of Sarah Keeling and Mark Ratcliffe,” said Chief Inspector Tom Stevens. “Both families continue to be supported by specially trained officers and have requested their privacy at this devastating time.”

Specialist Search Teams Scour Shoreline and Sea

With the priority on finding Grace, police have deployed extensive shoreline patrols, drone surveillance from Withernsea to Easington, and an underwater search unit. An oceanographer has also been consulted to maximise the efficiency of this critical search.

“Members of the public should anticipate a continued police presence throughout the week,” added Stevens. “We urge everyone to avoid the area to allow emergency services to work safely and without interruption.”