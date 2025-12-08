Urgent: Missing Man Craig Kirby’s Car Spotted Near Plymouth

Desperate Search Underway

Craig Kirby has been missing since Saturday, December 6. His car, a turquoise blue BMW with the number plate S888 CSK, was recently spotted in the Plymouth area.

Craig was diagnosed with severe depression just the day before he went missing. He is not in the right state of mind and urgently needs help and medication.

What Craig Looks Like

Height: 5ft 9in

Shaved head (may be wearing a cap)

Blue eyes

Last seen wearing an orange hiking jacket

May be carrying an Oakley camouflage rucksack

Police Involved – Please Help!

This is now a police matter under DOR-20251207-0352. If you’ve seen or heard from Craig, contact him immediately.

He is deeply missed and loved by many. Please urge him to get in touch – his family just want to know he’s safe.

Contact: 07974 202987 or message via Facebook Messenger.