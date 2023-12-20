Detectives are appealing for information after a delivery driver was attacked by a group of men in Wombourne

A man, in his 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment after the incident on Common Road, shortly before 6.15pm on Saturday 16 December.



The victim was sitting inside his silver Vauxhall Vectra when he was blocked in by three men inside another vehicle.



The men left the vehicle and began hitting the victim’s car with bats and machetes. The victim was then struck. He was taken to hospital and is continuing to receive treatment after the ordeal. His injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.



PC Simon Thomas, from the South Staffordshire local policing team (LPT), said: “This was a particularly vicious attack and we are appealing for people to come forward with any information. We are carrying out enquiries in the local area – including looking at CCTV and speaking to residents.”



Anyone with information, or CCTV or dashcam footage, is urged to get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident 606 of 16 December, or by using our LiveChat function here: Home | Staffordshire Police



If you prefer to report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Tell them what you know, not who you are.