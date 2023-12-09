Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a man was stabbed on Friday evening in Croydon





Police were called by London Ambulance Service (LAS) to reports of a stabbing in North End, Croydon, at 6.45pm on Friday, 8 December.



Officers attended along with ambulance colleagues. A 27-year-old man was found with stab wounds. He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital. His condition is not life-threatening.



Detectives from the Met’s South Area CID are investigating. There have been no arrests at this stage and enquiries continue to establish the circumstances and identify whoever was responsible.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said:

“We were called at 6.41pm yesterday (9 December) to reports of a stabbing in North End, Croydon.

“We sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer to the scene.

“We treated a patient at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre as a priority.”



Anyone with information that may assist the investigation or any witnesses yet to speak with police are asked to call 101 or post @MetCC on X, quoting ref 6168/08Dec.



To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit the crimestoppers-uk.org website.