Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in an early morning assault in Canterbury

The victim, a man in his twenties, was with two friends when he was approached by a group of around seven men, who punched and kicked him to the ground. The victim then managed to leave the area and report the attack to police.

He suffered head injuries that required hospital treatment.

The assault took place in St George’s Street, near the junction with Whitefriars Street, at around 5am on Sunday 10 December 2023.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone who might have mobile phone or dashcam footage taken in the area, to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/217754/23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form.