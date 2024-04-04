Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Haringey

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at about 10.25pm on Wednesday, 3 April to reports of a collision involving a car and motorbike on Seven Sisters Road, N4.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the rider – who is aged in his 30s – sadly died a short time later.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The driver stopped at the scene. He was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating.

Detectives would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or captured it on dash cam.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8240 9820 or via 101 quoting reference CAD 7675/03Apr.