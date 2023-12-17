Detectives are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision in Poplar.

Police were called at 2.56am on Friday, 15 December, to reports of a car in collision with a pedestrian on Aspen Way at the junction with Prestons Road, E14.

Emergency services attended. Despite the efforts of paramedics, the pedestrian – a 29-year-old man – died at the scene. The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The 23-year-old driver of the car, which was a white Audi RS Q3, stopped at the scene. The man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been bailed to return on a date in mid-March pending further enquiries.

Detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call 020 8597 4874 or 101 quoting CAD 659/15DEC23.