Detectives are asking for any witnesses to come forward following a racially aggravated assault at Regents Park underground station.
Detectives are asking for any witnesses to come forward following a racially aggravated assault at Regents Park underground station.

The incident took place on Saturday 11 November at around 2.40pm on the Bakerloo line train from Baker Street to Regents Park.

During the assault the two men shouted antisemitic remarks at the victim. The victim was then punched by one of the men in the head and fell to the platform floor at Regents Park station.  

One suspect is described as black male, with a stocky build, about 5ft 8” and thought to be in his late 20s. His face was covered by a black bandana. The other suspect is described as an Asian male, with a heavy build, about 6ft, and thought to be is his late 20s.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016, with reference 430 of 11/11/23.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

