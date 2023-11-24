Detectives are investigating a burglary which occurred in Aldbourne

The incident happened sometime between approximately 5pm and 9pm on November 23 at an address in Kandahar.

The occupant was out at the time.

Offenders ransacked the house and made off with cash and a passport.

Officers are carrying out enquiries into the incident including house-to-house enquiries and obtaining doorbell footage and CCTV.

Det Con Cerys Powell, from our Burglary Team, said: “Burglary is such an upsetting and unsettling ordeal for victims, but we would like residents to feel reassured that we are carrying out a thorough investigation into this incident.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to remind residents of our home security advice which can be found on the Wiltshire Police website, and the importance of ensuring your home looks occupied, especially with the darker evenings if you aren’t going to be at home.”

We’d urge anyone with information about the incident who has not yet spoken to police to call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230124507.

Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.