Detectives are releasing more images of a man they want to speak to, after incidents in which women were followed and an Uber driver stabbed

On Friday, 17 November, a woman was walking on Sisters Avenue, SW11 at around 4am when she noticed a man following her. As he got close, she began to shout and he ran away. He was in possession of a knife.

The second incident took place on Sumburgh Road, SW12 at around 01:40hrs on Sunday, 19 November. The man approached a woman and grabbed her, but she managed to escape.

On Thursday, 23 November, at around 00:20hrs, an Uber driver was stabbed in the chest twice on Nightingale Lane in Clapham. His condition is not life threatening or life changing and he has been released from hospital.

From the description, officers have linked this suspect to the other offences.

At around 02:50hrs on 23 November, officers saw the suspect at Clapham Common near the Holy Trinity Church, approaching women. Officers chased him, but he ran off in the direction of Clapham Common West Side.

At 04:45hrs, the same officers recognised the man, on this occasion using a red bicycle. He was again chased and lost on St John’s Road at the junction with Aliwal Road.

The suspect is described as white, between 25 and 30 years old, of slim build with short blond hair.

Anyone seeing this man should not approach him, but call 999 immediately.

Detective Superintendent Dan O’Sullivan, from the South West Command Unit, said: “We are extremely concerned about this man and we need to find him as soon as possible. I am really concerned that he will commit further offences and I am asking anyone who knows him or has any information to call police. You can also call Crimestoppers and you do not have to give your name.

“We know this will cause community concern and we will be carrying out extra patrols at key times. If you have any information, please do not hesitate but call us straight away.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via X (Twitter) @MetCC. Please quote CAD 754/17Nov.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.